Honorary Degree Is Reminder of Limits Women Faced

Scott Jaschik
May 23, 2018
Georgetown University has awarded an honorary degree to Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of the late President Lyndon Baines Johnson, in part to recognize why she couldn't earn the degree she sought from the university. In 1965, she was enrolled in Georgetown's nursing school. When she became engaged, she was given a choice, under nursing school rules: drop out or end the engagement. She dropped out. In an interview with NPR, she discussed the choice and the limits placed in that era on women seeking to enter certain professions.

Of today's students she said: "Well, I think they looked at me very much as a dinosaur. Teasing, they referred to it as the no M days -- no marriage, no males."

 

 

