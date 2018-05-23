Topics

Print This

Title

Grading: Frustrations and Ideas

By

Doug Lederman
May 23, 2018
 

"Grading: Frustrations and Ideas" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand compilation of articles.

You may download a copy of the booklet free, here.

And we invite you to sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet, on Tuesday, June 19 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

This compilation was made possible in part by the advertising support of Top Hat.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Southern Cal Professors
Want President Ousted
The Bad First Job's Lingering Impact
Signals on the Agenda for Accreditation

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Honorary Degree Is Reminder of Limits Women Faced

House GOP Plans Meeting on PROSPER Act

Inside Digital Learning: New York Doubles Down on OER

New Federal Data Also Show Enrollment Declines

Academic Minute: Rhetoric's Lessons About Donald Trump

Enrollment Declines Steepest in Midwest and Northeast

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top