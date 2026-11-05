During his 2024 campaign for the presidency, Donald Trump said he would close the U.S. Department of Education if Americans re-elected him. Two months before returning to the White House, the 47th president named entertainment wrestling executive Linda McMahon our nation’s 13th education secretary. A couple of weeks after Inauguration Day, a reporter asked Trump why he had nominated McMahon if he was going to eliminate the department. “Because I told Linda, ‘Linda, I hope you do a great job and put yourself out of a job.’ I want her to put herself out of a job,” Trump replied.

Since that time, McMahon has repeatedly doubled down on her boss’s mandate. But while several positions have been eliminated and various functions have shifted to other federal agencies, she and POTUS have not fully delivered on their promise. It is not too late to stop them.

Next January, Democrats will control both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Policy experts, myself included, have reminded Americans that closing the federal Ed Department would require congressional action. Despite having had Republican control of both chambers of Congress, the Trump administration failed to secure the necessary legislative approval to kill the department. Its fate could ultimately be up to Democrats. Surely, their hands will be full during the next congressional session. But I insist that they prioritize saving one of our nation’s most important federal agencies.

Every child in our country is required to attend school. Millions of Americans enroll and graduate from college every year. Even though tremendous education policymaking occurs within states, the federal government must maintain responsibility for the hundreds of thousands of educational institutions that benefit from federal funding.

Services and protections for students with disabilities; civil rights compliance and investigations; the administration of student loans and other forms of federal financial aid; the distribution and oversight of billions of dollars in federal funding to K–12 schools, colleges and universities; protections for student privacy; support for low-income students, English learners, rural schools and students experiencing homelessness; and the administration of federally funded education research and national data collection are just a few of many important activities that belong in Washington.

In many instances, the current GOP-led Congress has repeatedly allowed the Trump administration to usurp congressional authority. I do not anticipate that Democrats will allow this to continue. They must hold the White House and Linda McMahon accountable for following the law as it pertains to eliminating the Ed Department. With control of both the House and Senate, Democrats are poised to end the absurd dismantling of the federal agency that maintains primary responsibility for ensuring the quality, fairness and affordability of the institutions that educate millions of our nation’s children and adults.

Congress also has a responsibility to protect the advancement of scientific research on schools, colleges and universities. U.S. President Joe Biden appointed me to a four-year term on the National Board for Education Sciences. As I noted in a June 2025 TIME magazine article, Trump fired 12 other board members and me without cause. Ours was a White House board that established priorities for the Institute of Education Sciences, an Ed Department research unit with an annual budget of approximately $900 million. The IES website highlights another role for which NBES is responsible: “Advise the Director on opportunities for the participation in, and the advancement of, women, minorities, and persons with disabilities in education research, statistics, and evaluation activities of the Institute.”

I already understood the federal government’s role in advancing, funding and ensuring the rigor of research prior to my service on NBES. However, the role deepened my knowledge of and appreciation for the Ed Department’s essential research activities. Our nation’s educational institutions will fall even farther behind others across the globe without the production of high-quality, federally funded education research. Teachers, educational leaders and policymakers will be left without evidence-based insights on what works and what improvements, investments and innovations are needed. Inequities will widen, and costly mistakes will be made. Democrats must protect this and all other vital Ed Department functions. The power will soon be theirs.