BREAKING: CCSF's Accreditation Reaffirmed

After five years of being in limbo, City College of San Francisco received news Friday that the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges has reaffirmed its accreditation for seven years, the college said.

The two-year institution's accreditation crisis began in 2012 when ACCJC sanctioned City College for a number of financial and administrative problems. Since then the accrediting commission has been in an ongoing fight with the City College faculty union over its own actions. ACCJC's attempt to revoke City College's accreditation in 2013 led to the commission facing a series of lawsuits and challenges from California's political leaders and the U.S. Department of Education. Since then, City College has been placed under so-called "restoration status."

Last year, the education department gave the accreditor a year to meet federal standards, while California's two-year college system made the decision to repair the internal operations of the accreditor and transition the 113 colleges to a new accrediting agency.

"Today's announcement by the accrediting commission marks a new beginning for City College of San Francisco and its students after years of institutional improvement that has strengthened this great college," said Eloy Ortiz Oakley, the new California Community Colleges chancellor, in a statement. "San Francisco has a tremendous asset in City College, which provides quality teaching and learning for students who want to improve their lives and their community ... My office looks forward to working with Chancellor Susan Lamb and the Board of Trustees to ensure that the college continues on a path to structural improvements and financial sustainability."