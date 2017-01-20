Title

New Brookings Paper Questions Effectiveness of Free Tuition

By

Ashley A. Smith
January 20, 2017
Comments
 

A new Brookings Institution paper by Judith Scott-Clayton questions whether free tuition is the most effective use of additional funds for higher education.

The paper comes on the heels of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan to make public college tuition-free for most students in the state. The Excelsior Scholarship would ensure free tuition at New York's public two- and four-year institutions to families that make up to $125,000 a year. The program would cost the state about $163 million annually once it's fully implemented.

Scott-Clayton uses a recent study from researchers at Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley, who examined a national database of state funding levels, tuition policies, institutional expenditures and student outcomes over time to answer whether reducing the price of tuition had more of an impact on enrollment and completion than increasing institutional expenditures.

"Tellingly, the authors find large effects when state funds are used to increase institutional expenditures but virtually no effect when they are used for across-the-board reductions in sticker price," Scott-Clayton stated.

The Berkley researchers found that a 10 percent increase in institutional spending per student leads to a 3 percent increase in enrollment and larger percentage increases in degree completion up to three years later. However, sticker prices have no measurable effect on enrollment or attainment.

In the Brookings paper, Scott-Clayton states that the "free" message may have an impact beyond the dollar amount, but in order to move forward with the debate, there have to be reasonable cost estimates and lower income caps should be considered, as well as increased support for institutions.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

U.S. Politics and International Education
Early FAFSA: Fast, but Will it Go Far?
The Makings of a President?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
A Q&A With an AR/VR EdTech Startup Founder
On the Importance of Listening
Math Geek Mom: Evil
The Future is Slippery
UVenus Responds: Inauguration Day

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top