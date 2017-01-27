Trump Order Bars Entry From Certain Countries

President Trump on Friday signed an executive order barring the admission of Syrian refugees and imposing an immediate 90-day ban on all immigrant and nonimmigrant entry from certain Muslim-majority countries. The Washington Post reported that those countries subject to the immediate entry ban are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The order, a draft of which was circulated earlier in the week, was published by the Post. It calls for reforms to visa screening procedures and directs a review of visa polices culminating in the creation of a list of countries deemed to share inadequate information about visa applicants with the U.S. government. Residents of those countries would be denied entry to the U.S.

The order also directs that the U.S. admit no more than 50,000 refugees in fiscal year 2017, less than half the 110,000 target set by the Obama administration. It bars all refugee admissions for 120 days and halts the admission of Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The order represents an attempt by Trump to follow through on his campaign pledge to temporarily suspend visa processing from certain countries “that have a history of exporting terrorism” and to put new, more “extreme” vetting procedures in place. The order, framed as intended to prevent the entry of terrorists into the U.S., specifically references the risk that terrorists could enter on student visas. The text states: “Numerous foreign-born individuals have been convicted or implicated in terrorism-related crimes since Sept. 11, 2001, including foreign nationals who entered the United States after receiving visitor, student or employment visas, or who entered through the United States refugee resettlement program. Deteriorating conditions in certain countries due to war, strife, disaster and civil unrest increase the likelihood that terrorists will use any means possible to enter the United States.”

The use of the word “numerous” is a revision from the draft version of the order, which claimed that there were “hundreds” of such cases. Two studies by the RAND Corporation and New America found that the vast majority of known jihadist terrorists in the U.S. have been citizens or permanent residents.

The earlier draft version of the order was criticized by civil rights groups, which described it as a pretext for banning the entry of Muslims, and by education groups, who say it would undermine the United States' ability to build positive relationships through exchange and that it raises concerns about the United States' commitment to remain open to the exchange of people and ideas. The order could potentially deter future students and have direct negative impacts on current students from affected countries, who might not be able to re-enter the U.S., or on scholars who were planning to travel for U.S.-based conferences in the coming months. More than 17,000 international students in the U.S. hail from the seven Muslim-majority countries affected by the immediate 90-day entry ban.