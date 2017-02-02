Title

70 Arrrests at Ohio U as Anti-Trump Protests Spread

By

Scott Jaschik
February 2, 2017
Comments
 

Protests against President Trump's ban on those from 7 Muslim-majority nations entering the United States have spread from airports to college campuses. At Ohio University Wednesday, about 70 protesters were arrested when they refused to leave a sit-in in a university building, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The students were not only protesting President Trump's policies but said that the university was not doing enough to fight them.

Among the many campus-based protests in recent days were events at American, Chapman and Rutgers Universities.

 

 

