Senate Expected to Vote on DeVos Nomination Today

Senators are expected to hold a final vote on the nomination of Betsy DeVos for education secretary at noon today, wrapping up the most contentious confirmation process of any prospective Trump cabinet member so far.

Democrats have promised to vote against the Michigan billionaire and philanthropist as a bloc. And two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, said last week they would vote against DeVos, who has used her personal wealth to advocate for charter schools and vouchers. Both voted to advance her nomination out of committee on a party-line 12-11 vote.

Although opponents of DeVos have flooded the phone lines of Capitol Hill offices, it appears that finding an additional Republican vote needed to stop her nomination will be extremely difficult. Several senators whom those opponents have targeted for additional pressure through phone calls and other outreach have said they plan to back DeVos.

Should the Senate split on a 50-50 vote, Vice President Mike Pence would cast the deciding vote to confirm DeVos -- a first for any cabinet appointment.