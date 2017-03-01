Title

75 Non-Tenure-Track Jobs Cut at U of Oregon

Scott Jaschik
March 1, 2017
The University of Oregon is planning layoffs for 75 non-tenure-track faculty members, including some people who have worked at the university for many years, The Register-Guard reported. The university is currently facing an $8.8 million deficit, which officials blame on increased pay and retirement benefits. At the same time, it is pursuing a goal of hiring more tenure-track faculty members, some of whom will pick up work done by those whose positions will not be renewed.

