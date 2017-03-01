ResearchGate Announces Big (and Old) Investment Round

ResearchGate, the professional network for researchers, in November 2015 received more than $52 million in funding from investors including Ashton Kutcher, Bill Gates, Goldman Sachs Investment Partners and the Wellcome Trust, TechCrunch and others reported. The news was only announced this week.

Danielle Bengsch, a spokesperson, said ResearchGate prefers not to publicize fund-raising rounds. "We wanted to focus on our product and the impact it's making," Bengsch said in an email, pointing to recent new features such as Projects and letting users add scientific data to their profiles. German corporate accounting law would have made the investments public as part of 2015 disclosure requirements, so ResearchGate decided to share the news, she said.

Bengsch declined to say who holds a controlling interest in ResearchGate. The company has raised more than $100 million to date.