Paper Whether Remedial Reforms Will Succeed

While there are many commendable aspects of foundation-led efforts to improve student success rates in remedial education, such as the so-called corequisite approach, those reforms are likely to fail to achieve their ambitious goals, according to the National Center for Developmental Education at Appalachian State University.

The center this week published a white paper that describes remedial reforms and the data on their effectiveness. The paper also lays out what it says are necessary accompanying efforts to boost college completion. They include improving the quality of teaching and learning in community college classrooms, fully integrating courses and student support services, and expanding the connections between two-year colleges, public K-12 schools and community services.