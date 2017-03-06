BREAKING: Trump Signs New Travel Ban

President Trump on Monday signed a new executive order barring nationals of six Muslim-majority countries -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Enforcement of an original entry ban was halted by federal courts. The order, which goes into effect March 16, does not apply to lawful permanent residents of the U.S. or to individuals with valid visas, including student and exchange visas.

A document posted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security specifically addresses questions on the subject of F, J or M student visas. “Individuals holding valid F, M or J visas may continue to travel to the United States on those visas if they are otherwise valid,” the agency said.

However, the order will mean that universities and university hospitals will be temporarily unable to bring in new postdoctoral scholars, visiting faculty and others from those countries who don’t already have visas, which could affect the enrollment of newly admitted students from the six countries. Unlike an earlier version of the order, signed on Jan. 27, the new order excludes Iraq from the list of banned countries.

The Trump administration has justified the order, which also suspends entry by refugees for 120 days, as necessary to prevent the entry of terrorists into the U.S. Higher education leaders spoke out against the earlier version of the order, which they saw as restricting free intellectual exchange and as contrary to core values of higher education, including internationalism and diversity. The original order -- which was revoked as part of the new one -- applied to current visa holders and left some students and scholars with valid visas who happened to be outside the country at the time it was signed stranded overseas. Universities jointed with the attorney general of Washington State in filing a court challenge against the earlier order, which resulted in judgments temporarily barring the government from enforcing the ban.

Initial responses from higher education groups on Monday expressed continued concerns about the new, revised ban and its potential negative effects on education and research.

“The president’s new executive order on immigration -- albeit an improvement over the original order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries -- remains overly broad in scope and threatens to adversely impact higher education in America,” the American Association of State Colleges and Universities said in a written statement. “While we understand and respect the president’s stated goal of securing our homeland, we also believe that a categorical ban on the entry of individuals based purely on national origin will undermine the ability of our public institutions to attract the best minds to teach and study at our state colleges and universities.”

“We are concerned that the executive order announced March 6 may be implemented in a manner that will continue to restrict travel to the United States, and negatively impact students and scientists who seek to work and collaborate with their peers in the United States,” Rush Holt, the chief executive officer of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, said in a written statement. “Scientific progress depends on openness, transparency and the free flow of ideas; these principles have helped the United States attract and benefit from international scientific talent. Impacts to U.S. leadership in science, technology and innovation should be considered in development of immigration and visa policy.”