University Takes on Tinder; Historians Plan Cruise

Pittsburg State University, in Kansas, announced April 1 that it is launching a new app -- to compete with eHarmony and Tinder -- to enable its students to be matched only with fellow students. Steven A. Scott, the president, appears in the video below to promote Gorilla Crush. (The university's sports teams are the Gorillas.) He notes that, many times, "gorillas want to meet other gorillas." To any wondering about the appropriateness of a university entering the field of online dating, please consider the date.

And in other news announced Saturday, April 1, the American Historical Association plans to hold its next annual meeting on a cruise ship. The association promises that "historians will experience a degree of pampering unknown in the world of academic conferences. Research session attendees may take notes from their deck chairs, with discussion enlivened by unlimited complimentary adult beverages. Who needs ice water? Unlimited buffets will satiate even the hungriest graduate student and the fussiest professor." Further, the ship's dance club has been renamed Terminal Degree.