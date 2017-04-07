Title

Academic Minute: Pregnancy and Women's Brains

Doug Lederman
April 7, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Oscar Vilarroya, associate professor in the department of psychiatry and forensic medicine at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, delves into whether pregnancy leads to changes in how a woman thinks. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

