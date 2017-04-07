search
Title
Academic Minute: Pregnancy and Women's Brains
April 7, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Oscar Vilarroya, associate professor in the department of psychiatry and forensic medicine at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, delves into whether pregnancy leads to changes in how a woman thinks. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
