Canadian College Loses Millions on Failed Branch Campus

A community college in Ontario lost 6.2 million Canadian dollars (about $4.7 million) on its failed branch campus in Saudi Arabia, the CBC reported. Algonquin College announced last August that it was withdrawing from its male-only campus in Saudi Arabia three years into a five-year contract, saying it was unable to reach an agreement with its partner that would meet its financial goals. The faculty union had questioned why Algonquin was running a campus in Saudi Arabia in the first place, in light of the country’s human rights record.

The 6.2 million Canadian dollars includes both operating losses and a loss of 3.7 million Canadian (about $2.8 million) in costs associated with exiting the deal -- a figure that an Algonquin administrator said may yet rise as final bills are negotiated. Algonquin says it has already paid the campus's approximately 100 employees for monies owed.