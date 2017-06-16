Protest and Counter-Protest at Evergreen State

Patriot Prayer, a group that holds conservative positions and backs President Trump, held a protest Thursday evening at Evergreen State College, The Seattle Times reported. Evergreen State has a left-leaning student body and faculty, and has of late been divided by debates over race and free speech. Patriot Prayer organizers sai that they wanted to offer support to those in the ideological minority at the college. The group has also called for the end of state funding for the college. Counter-protesters showed up with signs expressing support for Evergreen students.

In advance of the protest, the college shut down regular operations amid fears of possible violence. While one person was arrested, state troopers were on hand and kept the various groups separated.