Title

Court Withdraws GI Bill Approval for Ashford U

By

Ashley A. Smith
July 25, 2017
Comments
 
 

An Iowa District Court has dismissed a petition by Ashford University, asking that the Iowa State Approving Agency allow Ashford's online programs to be eligible for GI Bill benefits.

The ruling comes after the Iowa approving agency denied the institution's use of GI Bill benefits last year due to a decision Ashford made in 2015 to close down its physical campus in Clinton, Iowa. A dispute between the Iowa agency and Ashford followed over whether or not the for-profit would continue having a physical presence in the state.

"This is a state decision. Ashford University has been in communication with the Iowa Department of Education regarding further administrative proceedings. We are also actively exploring a variety of options, including seeking reconsideration by the state court and a possible appeal, and we are communicating with various stakeholders to ensure continuation of education benefits for our veteran students," said Vickie Schray, executive vice president of regulatory affairs and public policy for Bridgepoint Education, Ashford's parent company, in a statement.

After the ruling, the Veterans Administration sent a notification to Ashford's more than 5,000 military students about the status of their GI Bill education benefits and warned them that their benefits could be interrupted if Ashford isn't approved to administer the benefits. However, Ashfor said the details they were given by the VA were inaccurate and the for-profit is in ongoing discussions with the federal and state agencies to continue offering military education benefits.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Drawing the Line at the Eff Word
What Makes a Good Free College Plan?
Proposed Federal Policy Would Cripple University Research

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Budgets and Bernie Mac
Is Online Education a Jobs Engine?
The Cost of Not Traveling
Considering Student Silences
How better training can help fix the research reproducibility crisis
Extreme Commuting and Online Education

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top