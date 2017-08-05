Northwestern Professor and Oxford Employee, Wanted for Murder, Surrender

Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor at Northwestern University, and Andrew Warren, a senior treasury adviser at Somerville College, of the University of Oxford, turned themselves in to authorities in California Friday night. They are wanted in Chicago on murder charges in the death of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, who was founded dead with multiple stab wounds in Lathem's apartment, at which Cornell-Duranleau lived. Chicago police described Lathem and Warren as armed and dangerous, although authorities said that they surrendered without incident in California. Background on the case may be found here.

Northwestern has placed Lathem on leave and banned him from university campuses.

The Chicago Tribune reported Friday afternoon that Lathem sent a video to family members and friends in which he apologized for “his involvement” in the killing. In the video, he said he had made "the biggest mistake of his life,''

The Tribune also reported that one of the men wanted for the murder, shortly before the body was found, went to a library in Lake Geneva, Wis. and made a donation of $1,000 cash in the name of Cornell-Duranleau, asking that the donor remain anonymous.

The tweet below is from the Chicago Police Department: