Professors 'Stand Up and Speak Out'

Dozens of faculty members are this week reading a statement to their classes as part of an effort to push back against the Trump administration and the websites that regularly attack professors who speak out on issues of race in the United States.

The statement, "Stand Up and Speak Out," reads in part: "Through his public statements, personal behavior, and choice of public policy initiatives, President Trump has encouraged racially-bigoted, class-exploitative, misogynistic, xenophobic, and homophobic attitudes and behaviors among his supporters that include verbal attacks and physical violence. His election, his choice of associates, and his administrative appointments have emboldened reactionary individuals and organizations that attack those who dare stand up for the rights of people harmed by his divisive rhetoric and actions. It is within this hostile climate that the nation's university faculty have been targeted by actions designed to silence and intimidate them."

It continues: "We are joining other faculty during Stand Up and Speak Out Week in the United States and worldwide in making this statement in our classes and communities as our expression of solidarity with progressive professors who are being attacked by highly-organized right-wing groups like Campus Reform and Turning Point USA, and its Professor Watchlist."