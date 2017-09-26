Federal Charges for 10 in College Basketball Fraud Probe

Federal officials on Tuesday announced that criminal charges have been filed against 10 people over allegations of fraud and corruption relating to college basketball. Four assistant and associate coaches from major NCAA Division I programs were among those charged, with ESPN reporting that the coaches work for programs at the University of Arizona, Auburn University, Oklahoma State University and the University of Southern California.

Details of the allegations will be discussed at noon by the U.S. attorney's office in New York City. But court filings reveal that some of the corruption charges are related to payments made to high school basketball recruits and their families to secure their commitment to play for specific college basketball programs.

Besides the coaches, those charged for allegedly participating in the corruption ring include athletic managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company. In addition to securing players' commitments to play at specific universities, the payments also were made in exchange for players to make commitments to retain agents and to sign with a company (presumably in some form of endorsement capacity) once the players joined a professional basketball league like the National Basketball Association. Adidas is the company in the probe, as an Adidas official is among those charged and the filing said he worked for the apparel company that was the subject of the investigation.

For example, four of those charged "agreed to make payments of as much as $150,000 from Company-1 to another high school basketball player ('Player-12') in order to secure Player-12's commitment to play at an NCAA Division I university whose athletic programs are also sponsored by Company-1 ('University-7')," one filing said. "In exchange for the $150,000 payment, Player-12 similarly was expected to commit to retaining [charged person's] services and signing with Company-1 once Player-12 joined a professional basketball league."

In some cases the charged coaches were involved in the funneling of payments to players, according to the filings.

“[T]he investigation has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers, including financial advisers and business managers, among others, to assistant and associate basketball coaches employed by NCAA I universities, and sometimes directly to the student-athletes at NCAA Division I universities as facilitated by the coaches, in exchange for those coaches exerting influence over student athletes under their control to retain the services of the bribe payers once the athletes enter the National Basketball Association,” the filing said.

The documents describe how the charged coaches allegedly misused their influence over players.

“As the investigation has revealed, by virtue of their official position with federally-funded universities, NCAA Division I men’s basketball coaches have the ability to provide sports agents, financial advisors, business managers and others with access to the student athletes whom they coach,” according to the filing. “Moreover, many such coaches have enormous influence over the student athletes who play for them, in particular with respect to guiding those student athletes through the process of selecting agents and other advisors when they prepare to leave college and enter the NBA. The investigation has revealed several instances in which coaches have exercised that influence by steering players and their families to retain particular advisers, not because of the merits of those advisers, but because the coaches were being bribed by the advisers to do so.”