Should Canadian University Drop 'Clan' Team Name?

Scott Jaschik
September 27, 2017
A professor at Simon Fraser University, in Canada, has organized a petition for the institution to drop "Clan" as the name of its athletic teams, CBC News reported. The name refers to the Scottish heritage of the man for whom the university is named. But the petition notes that Clan is pronounced just like Klan. And because Simon Fraser teams play American colleges, its teams appear regularly in the United States, where the Ku Klux Klan was a terror group that attacked black people and others. While some on campus back the idea of changing the team name, others say Simon Fraser should just do a better job of explaining it.

 

