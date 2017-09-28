Ohio State to Meet Full Need of Pell Recipients

Ohio State University announced this week that it will cover all gaps in tuition and fees for in-state students who qualify for federal Pell Grants. The university will use institutional aid to pay for any tuition and fees for Pell-eligible students who aren't covered by Pell, state aid or gift aid.

The program will begin next fall at Ohio State's Columbus campus for new, existing and transfer students. The announcement follows a 2015 commitment by the university to increase institutional, need-based aid by $100 million.

“Ohio State’s tuition coverage program will help bring the American dream closer to many more individuals and families throughout the Buckeye State,” Michael V. Drake, the university's president, said in a written statement. “We are thrilled to open our doors even wider to so many more deserving students.”