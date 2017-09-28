Title

Ohio State to Meet Full Need of Pell Recipients

By

Paul Fain
September 28, 2017
Comments
 
 

Ohio State University announced this week that it will cover all gaps in tuition and fees for in-state students who qualify for federal Pell Grants. The university will use institutional aid to pay for any tuition and fees for Pell-eligible students who aren't covered by Pell, state aid or gift aid.

The program will begin next fall at Ohio State's Columbus campus for new, existing and transfer students. The announcement follows a 2015 commitment by the university to increase institutional, need-based aid by $100 million.

“Ohio State’s tuition coverage program will help bring the American dream closer to many more individuals and families throughout the Buckeye State,” Michael V. Drake, the university's president, said in a written statement. “We are thrilled to open our doors even wider to so many more deserving students.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Failure of Higher Education Leadership
How To Pitch Journalists More Successfully
Freud's Furniture

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Debtor’s Prison and Performance Funding
Why Smartphone Fixation is Better Than Big Screens in Public Places
The German Election and Higher Ed
The Things We Forget
Pay The Players. Period.
Reminding Myself to be Naive

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top