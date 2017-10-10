search
Title
Fine Arts Center Becomes Part of Colorado College
October 10, 2017
Colorado College announced Monday that the assets of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center will transfer to the college. The center includes an art school, theater and museum with a renowned Southwest and Spanish Colonial collection. The arts center's assets are valued at $175 million.
