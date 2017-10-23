Donor Revokes $6 Million Pledge to Louisville

It seems no one is happy with the University of Louisville these days.

In the wake of a federal investigation into athlete recruiting practices, the university fired its basketball coach and its athletics director. But the Federal Bureau of Investigation isn’t the only one with a bone to pick: as a result of the firing of Tom Jurich, the athletics director, a donor has reversed a $6 million pledge to the university.

“I didn’t think [Jurich] deserved to be fired,” Max Baumgardner, the would-be donor, told The Louisville Courier-Journal. “I think he got caught up with a 'new broom sweeps clean' sort of attitude. I was also pretty strong about [dismissed basketball coach Rick] Pitino. I loved that guy as a coach, but I do understand why they had to fire him. I don’t think we’ll ever have a coach as good.”

Jurich was technically fired with “just cause,” without an official explanation from the university, but his dismissal came shortly after Pitino’s.