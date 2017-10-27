Title
Hong Kong University Bids to Buy New Hampshire Campus
October 27, 2017
The Chinese University of Hong Kong put in the winning bid to purchase the campus of the now-defunct Daniel Webster College, in New Hampshire, where it says it wants to establish a satellite campus, The Concord Monitor reported. A federal bankruptcy judge has approved the $11.6 million purchase. If the university proceeds with the purchase and applies for degree-granting status, it would become the first foreign university to establish a branch in New Hampshire.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!