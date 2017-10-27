search
Title
Student Charged in Killing Two at Grambling
October 27, 2017
Grambling State University was stunned this week when a student and a friend who had been visiting the student were fatally shot on campus. On Thursday, Jaylin M. Wayne was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths, The News Star reported. Wayne is a freshman at Grambling.
