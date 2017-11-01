Title

$125 Million Gift for University of Chicago Economics

By

Scott Jaschik
November 1, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Chicago is today announcing a $125 million gift to support research in economics, as well as scholarships and fellowships in the field. The gift is from Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Demand…
The Need for Slower Administrators
The Fast Lane to Nowhere

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Against Shortcuts and in Favor of Potholes
Unstructured Time
Reading Myself into Existence
Mentor as the Mentee
Ask the Administrator: New Data, New Dissertation Topic?
Project Management, a Curse and a Blessing

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top