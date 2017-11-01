search
$125 Million Gift for University of Chicago Economics
November 1, 2017
The University of Chicago is today announcing a $125 million gift to support research in economics, as well as scholarships and fellowships in the field. The gift is from Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers.
