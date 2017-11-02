Title

Arrest for Alleged Horrific Treatment of Roommate

By

Scott Jaschik
November 2, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Hartford expelled a student, and local police charged her with criminal mischief amid reports over how she had treated her roommate, The New York Times reported. The student who was arrested is white and her former roommate is black. The arrested student boasted on Instagram: “After one and a half months spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more, I can finally say goodbye to Jamaican Barbie." Authorities now say that the plan to charge the student in a hate crime.

 

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Koch Institute to Conservatives:
Don’t Be Snowflakes
We Demand…
The Need for Slower Administrators

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Please: Let’s Be Real About Facebook
The Headache of the English Student Loan System
Against Shortcuts and in Favor of Potholes
Unstructured Time
Reading Myself into Existence
Mentor as the Mentee

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top