Arrest for Alleged Horrific Treatment of Roommate

The University of Hartford expelled a student, and local police charged her with criminal mischief amid reports over how she had treated her roommate, The New York Times reported. The student who was arrested is white and her former roommate is black. The arrested student boasted on Instagram: “After one and a half months spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more, I can finally say goodbye to Jamaican Barbie." Authorities now say that the plan to charge the student in a hate crime.