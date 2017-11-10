Former Professor Sues U of Hartford for Discrimination

A former assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Hartford is suing the institution, saying it failed to protect him for years while he was stalked by a student, according to WNPR. The professor, Travis Tucker, who is black, alleges that the university took sufficient action to protect another faculty member who is white and who complained about the same student. He says that Hartford retaliated against him for a related discrimination complaint by not granting him tenure. Tucker also says that the university did not publicly announce an alleged hate crime -- two swastikas and the words “They lied about Hitler” -- he discovered last November in a campus bathroom.

The case comes to light days after Hartford expelled a white student who bragged on social media about bullying her black roommate and intentionally making her ill. Hartford declined comment on Tucker's allegations, saying it would respond in court. In general, a spokesperson said in a statement, the university “remains committed to fulfilling its obligations under the law, and takes appropriate action to investigate and address all student, faculty and staff complaints pursuant to federal, state and local laws.”