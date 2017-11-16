Title

Academic Minute: Growth Mindset Over Grit

By

Doug Lederman
November 16, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute: Ioakim Boutakidis, associate professor of child and adolescent studies at California State University at Fullerton, examines why mindset is more important than grit for student success. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

