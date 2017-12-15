Title

McRaven Will Step Down as University of Texas Chancellor

Scott Jaschik
December 15, 2017
William H. McRavenWilliam H. McRaven (right) announced Friday that he will step down as chancellor of the University of Texas System at the end of the academic year. McRaven became chancellor in 2015, after a 37-year career as a decorated military leader, including his previous role as a four-star Navy admiral and ninth commander of the United States Special Operations Command.

McRaven cited health issues for playing a "key role" in his decision. “This decision to transition to private life was one of the hardest I have ever made, but recent health concerns prompted Georgeann and me to reflect on the years ahead and think seriously about things we still want to do as a family. While I’m on the road to recovery and am grateful to my UT physicians and the good wishes and prayers of our many friends and colleagues, I believe it is time to segue to several other passions in my life that I’d like to experience, and much of that will also involve teaching and writing,” McRaven said in a statement.

During his time in office, McRaven oversaw the hiring of six campus presidents and pushed new policies to promote diversity in administrative hiring.

But press reports in Texas have noted that the board did not rush to renew his contract and that he has faced scrutiny over some of his decisions.

