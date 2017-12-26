Britain May Fine Universities That Limit Free Speech

Britain plans to create a new government office that will have the authority to fine universities that do not uphold principles of free speech, BBC reported. In remarks for release Tuesday, Jo Johnson, the universities minister, plans to say: "In universities in America and worryingly in the U.K., we have seen examples of groups seeking to stifle those who do not agree with them. We must not allow this to happen. Young people should have the resilience and confidence to challenge controversial opinions and take part in open, frank and rigorous discussions."

Britain's National Union of Students has endorsed bans on certain figures or groups speaking on campuses, and some supporters of that policy are taking to social media to defend that approach, even as many others are praising Johnson.