Accused Rochester Professor on Leave and on Campus

As tensions grew this fall over allegations of harassment and inappropriate conduct by T. Florian Jaeger (right), a professor of brain and cognitive sciences at the University of Rochester, the university announced it was placing him on a paid leave. But The Democrat and Chronicle reported that in the months since he was placed on leave, he has continued to show up on campus, and has interacted with students in person and via email. Jaeger has declined to comment on the terms of his leave. A university spokeswoman told the newspaper that "Professor Jaeger’s leave was mutually agreed on with the administration... He had no teaching duties this semester." The spokeswoman did not respond to an email from Inside Higher Ed asking if the terms of the leave permitted him to be on campus and to interact with students. Many at Rochester and elsewhere have questioned whether the university has taken the allegations seriously enough.