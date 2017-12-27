Print This

Title

Cameroon Frees Stony Brook Professor

By

Scott Jaschik
December 27, 2017
Comments
 
 

Authorities in Cameroon on Wednesday freed Patrice Nganang (right), associate professor of literary and cultural theory at Stony Brook University of the State University of New York. Nganang was detained in Cameroon in early December, shortly after publishing a critical article on the country's leaders. Nganang, a U.S. citizen with a wide scholarly following, is from Cameroon and has strong ties there. Many scholars in the U.S. and elsewhere were outraged by his detention. The Associated Press reported and his supporters confirmed that he had been freed and ordered to leave the country. A Facebook page maintained by supporters showed photos (below) of his backers in Cameroon cheering as he was taken away from prison.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not of This Earth

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top