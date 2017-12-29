California Regent, Accused of Harassment, Quits

Norm Pattiz, a member of the University of California Board of Regents who has been accused of sexual harassment, has announced that he will step down in February, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The conduct of Pattiz that has been criticized took place outside his board duties. He was recorded asking an actress at his podcast company if he could hold her breasts. When the issue surfaced last year, University of California policy covered only conduct related to the university, and the board took no action. Since then, the university has changed its policy such that conduct outside of university business could spark an investigation. With the rise in recent months of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, students and others have demanded Pattiz's ouster. His resignation letter did not mention the harassment issue.