Concordia of Oregon Lifts Ban on Gay Group

Concordia University, a Lutheran college in Oregon, on Friday reversed a decision to block an LGBTQ+ student group following a report by Willamette Week, the same publication reported.

Concordia had blocked the Queer Straight Alliance for some time, according to group members, by forcing the club to change its name and canceling on-campus events. In June, a federal review found that Concordia was in violation of anti-discrimination law Title IX in its efforts to quash the LGBTQ+ advocacy group. The university subsequently changed its club charter requirement policies, leading to the decision to reject the Queer Straight Alliance’s application in December. Without recognition as a university club, the alliance could no longer hold meetings or events on campus.

University president Charles Schlimpert announced Friday that in addition to approving the group, it would create a “safe space program” for LGBTQ+ students; invite the club’s members to meet with the university president; facilitate trainings in support of LGBTQ+ students for faculty, staff and administration; convene community and church leaders to discuss LGBTQ+ issues; and reopen the discussion related to the university’s club and events policy.

“We remain committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we support all students, particularly people from groups who have historically been marginalized,” the statement said.

The Queer Straight Alliance expressed some skepticism about the university’s decision to reinstate the group. In a Friday statement, the club said they hadn't been contacted by Concordia about the reversal, and that the university’s current club policies restrict the group in operating as it intends. Despite the university’s resistance, the Queer Straight Alliance is popular on campus, voted “best club” by students two years in a row.

“While we are hopeful and willing to collaborate with the university to create a safer, more inclusive campus (when we are actually invited to the table), we want to be thoughtful about our next actions and ensure we don’t forget those who have already been negatively impacted by the university’s actions,” the statement wrote.