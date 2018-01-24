Start-Up Enables Academics to Start Their Own Journals

A nonprofit publishing platform called Flockademic launched yesterday. Its aim: to put academics in charge of scholarly publishing.

The free platform, started in the Netherlands by software engineer Vincent Tunru, enables academics to start their own preprint journal “in a matter of minutes.” Academics can use the platform to share early research findings, as well as lab notes, conference posters, data and other work.

Writing in a blog post, Tunru said that the long-term aim of Flockademic was to make publicly funded research freely available to the public, and to disrupt the business model of for-profit scholarly publishers that “do not have researchers’ best interests in mind.”

“Starting alternative journals should be as easy as starting a blog,” said Tunru.