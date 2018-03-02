Title
2 Fatally Shot at Central Michigan
March 2, 2018
Two people, not students, were fatally shot in a Central Michigan University dormitory Friday morning.
"The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation," said a statement from the university. A suspect is believed to still be at large.
