Print This

Title

2 Fatally Shot at Central Michigan

By

Scott Jaschik
March 2, 2018
Comments
 
 

Two people, not students, were fatally shot in a Central Michigan University dormitory Friday morning.

"The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation," said a statement from the university. A suspect is believed to still be at large.

 

 

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Cover of Where Freedom Starts: Sex Power Violence #MeToo, edited by Jessie Kindig
A Long View of Me Too
What Assessment Is Really About
Stock illustration of a person repairing a bicycle
Bringing Guilds to Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

31 Years, 11 Months
Thank You
Ani DiFranco, Bob Dylan and The Dangers of Identity Politics
February Fiction
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 6
The Five Numbers Required for a Complete Grad Student Tax Return

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top