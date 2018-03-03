Print This

Title

2 Killed at Central Michigan Are Parents of Suspect

By

Scott Jaschik
March 3, 2018
Comments
 
 

Authorities have identified the two people shot dead in a Central Michigan University dormitory Friday morning. They are the parents of James Eric Davis Jr., a Central Michigan student who is a suspect in their murders.

Parents were on campus Friday to pick up students, who were starting spring break. Central Michigan called off all campus activities Friday as the younger Davis fled the scene. More than 100 officers were involved in the search for him. He was arrested Saturday morning, shortly after midnight.

Other parents were arriving on campus to pick up their children, and the university urged them to go to a hotel nearby and not to meet on campus.

