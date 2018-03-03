2 Killed at Central Michigan: Parents of Suspect

Authorities have identified the two people shot dead in a Central Michigan University dormitory Friday morning. They are the parents of James Eric Davis Jr., a Central Michigan student who is a suspect in their murders.

Parents were on campus Friday to pick up students, who were starting spring break. Central Michigan called off all campus activities Friday as the younger Davis fled the scene. As of 6 p.m. Friday night, he had not been located. More than 100 officers are searching for him.

Other parents were arriving on campus to pick up their children, and the university urged them to go to a hotel nearby and not to meet on campus.