Research Resource Launched for Native Student Success

Lindsay McKenzie
March 14, 2018
The American Indian College Fund has created an online repository for research into Native higher education.

The repository includes literature reviews and historical documents in addition to white papers and research from organizations such as the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, the National College Access Network, Gallup and more.

The repository is free for anyone to read and aims to encourage Native student success. 

