Pedestrian Bridge Collapses at Florida International

By

Scott Jaschik
March 15, 2018
A pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon at Florida International University. The bridge, newly completed, was designed to make it easier for Florida International students and employees to move from one part of campus to another. There are reports of people and cars trapped under the bridge, but details are not clear. A Miami Herald reporter posted these images to Twitter.

