Binghamton Stabbing Victim Was Targeted, Police Say

A freshman engineering student at SUNY Binghamton was stabbed to death in a residence hall Sunday night, the university announced early Monday morning.

Joao Souza, 19, was stabbed in Windham Hall around 10:30 p.m. by an individual described in a Monday news release as a “light-skinned male wearing dark pants and a dark, Puma hooded sweatshirt.” Souza was pronounced dead at Wilson Trauma Center later that night. The suspect remains at large.

Law enforcement currently believes the suspect targeted Souza. “Throughout the investigation it became quickly evident to us that this was not a random act,” Timothy Faughnan, university police chief, said at a Monday news conference. “I have to leave it at that for now.”

Faughnan said law enforcement interviewed many people throughout the night and on Monday, conducting property searches in targeted areas. The investigation is ongoing.

Souza's parents, located in Brazil, were notified of their son’s death Monday morning, Brian Rose, vice president for student affairs, said at the news conference.

All Monday classes were canceled in response to the incident. Classes are expected to resume today.

Souza's death marks the second time a Binghamton student has been killed this semester. Haley Anderson, 22, was strangled to death in March.