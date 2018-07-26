Print This

Title

Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor Out After One Year

By

Scott Jaschik
July 26, 2018
Comments
 
 

Deba Dutta (rigth) stepped down Tuesday as chancellor of Rutgers University at New Brunswick after only one year in office. The official announcement gave no reason and said Dutta would be taking a faculty role. NJ.com reported that Dutta sent an email message to students, Dutta wrote: "It has become clear that my vision for the chancellorship is not in alignment with that of the university. It is only fair that I step aside and let the University select a new leader for the New Brunswick campus." A spokesman said that Dutta left by "mutual agreement" with Robert Barchi, president of the Rutgers system.

 

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Confucius Institutes:
Academic Malware and Cold Warfare
A Call for Bipartisanship in Higher Education
Accountability for All Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why We Shouldn't Embrace the Genetics of Education
One Foot in Each World
Higher Ed Fragility and the Surprising Story of Best Buy
Some Hidden Rules of Administration
Career Advice: Write
The Problems of Real-Time Feedback in Teaching Writing

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top