Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor Out After One Year

Deba Dutta (rigth) stepped down Tuesday as chancellor of Rutgers University at New Brunswick after only one year in office. The official announcement gave no reason and said Dutta would be taking a faculty role. NJ.com reported that Dutta sent an email message to students, Dutta wrote: "It has become clear that my vision for the chancellorship is not in alignment with that of the university. It is only fair that I step aside and let the University select a new leader for the New Brunswick campus." A spokesman said that Dutta left by "mutual agreement" with Robert Barchi, president of the Rutgers system.