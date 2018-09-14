Print This

An Adjunct's Anti-Muslim Commments

Scott Jaschik
September 14, 2018
An adjunct in the aviation program at Utah Valley University, James Green, has resigned after students complained about anti-Muslim comments he made in a posting on a course website, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The comments were Green's reflections on 9/11, which he described experiencing in Manhattan. At the end of his comments, he said that he was "very opposed" to Muslims' immigration to the United States because "they hate us and always will." A university spokesman said that Green resigned voluntarily. He declined to comment to the Tribune on the incident.

