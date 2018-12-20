U Tennessee-Knoxville Advisor on Leave for Harassment at Illinois

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville put an academic advisor in the College of Architecture and Design on leave this week after it was revealed that his previous employer, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, determined that he sexually harassed female students, Knox News reported. The advisor, Lee W. Waldrep, started at Knoxville in March, seven months after Illinois concluded its investigation into reports of harassment by eight students and banned Waldrep from campus, according to Knox News. He subsequently resigned but denied having behaved inappropriately, according to documents first reported on this week by the News-Gazette in Illinois. A spokesperson for Knoxville had no immediate information as to how Waldrep was vetted for his position but said a decision as to his employment is expected this week.