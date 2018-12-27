Print This

Title

Iran Releases British Professor Held Since April

By

Scott Jaschik
December 27, 2018
Comments
 
 

Abbas Edalat, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Imperial College London, has been released by Iran and is back in Britain, The Guardian reported. He was detained in April, while attending an academic conference, on unspecified "security charges." Edalat is a leader of a group that opposes sanctions against Iran and that has criticized the U.S. and other governments that have used sanctions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Faculty Job Interviews Gone Bad

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Student data system advocates want more colleges and universities to join them

Federal shutdown includes agencies that are key supporters of university research

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Temple pays $5.5 million to settle class action over false rankings data

How do professors respond to regrade requests? One department encourages instructors to pass them up

Faculty Job Interviews Gone Bad | GlobalHigherEd

Master's Degrees More Popular, Increasingly Online

Newbury College provides early notice in closing announcement

Williams College cancels new play after students express concerns about content

Back to Top