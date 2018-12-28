Print This

Title

Economics Grad Students Call for Reforms

By

Scott Jaschik
December 28, 2018
Comments
 
 

Hundreds of graduate students are calling on the American Economic Association and individual economics departments to adopt reforms amid a scandal over a prominent economist, Roland Fryer of Harvard University. Fryer resigned from the executive committee of the association amid reports of harassment allegations he faces at Harvard (he has declined to comment on them). The association said it was unaware of the allegations when he was named to the committee.

An open letter, issued in response to the reports on Fryer, says in part, "This is a painful moment for our discipline. Abuses of power, bullying, and harassment damage peoples’ health and happiness, ruin careers, and reduce the quality of scholarship in economics. Moreover, it is well documented that these abuses of power disproportionately harm women, minorities, and queer individuals. These frustrating realities have pushed us to ask how economics can address the power imbalances that drive out talented individuals, prevent the inclusion of underrepresented groups, and collectively damage our discipline."

The letter calls on leaders in the profession to "listen to us" about the problems faced by graduate students and others, for each department to "create, communicate, and enforce department-level standards of conduct" and for the association to "Implement a discipline-wide reporting system to document bad behavior."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Faculty Job Interviews Gone Bad

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Student data system advocates want more colleges and universities to join them

Faculty Job Interviews Gone Bad | GlobalHigherEd

Stephens College Will Admit Some Trans Students

Essay on writing academic book reviews

How do professors respond to regrade requests? One department encourages instructors to pass them up

Closure of Education Corporation of America raises questions about oversight and support for student

Anti-Semitic incidents surge on college campuses after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Advice for attracting and retaining diverse faculty members (opinion)

Former Republican congressman served on ECA's board and criticized Trump administration over for-pro

Back to Top