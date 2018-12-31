Print This

Ex-Student Arrested for Threats Against Professor

Scott Jaschik
December 31, 2018
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man for threats he made against one of the professors who taught him at Mercer University. The man arrested graduated six years ago but only recently started sending threats. He faces charges of stalking, terroristic threats and acts, and harassing communications.

