Middlebury Will Divest Holdings in Fossil Fuels

By

Scott Jaschik
January 30, 2019
Middlebury College announced Tuesday that it will sell holdings in its endowment in fossil fuel companies, phasing them out over 15 years and beginning this year to no longer make new such investments. Many of the colleges that have announced such policies are quite small, so the impact (financially) is minimal. Middlebury, however, has an endowment valued at more than $1 billion. The decision represents a reversal of one announced in 2013, when the college rejected requests from campus groups that it divest such holdings.

